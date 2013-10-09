FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Karplus, Levitt, Warshel win 2013 Nobel prize for chemistry
October 9, 2013

Karplus, Levitt, Warshel win 2013 Nobel prize for chemistry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Martin Karplus, Michael Levitt and Arieh Warshel won the 2013 Nobel Prize for chemistry for the development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems, the award-giving body said on Wednesday.

“(The scientists) laid the foundation for the powerful programs that are used to understand and predict chemical processes,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement when awarding the prize of 8 million crowns ($1.25 million).

“Computer models mirroring real life have become crucial for most advances made in chemistry today.”

Chemistry was the third of this year’s Nobel prizes. The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were first awarded in 1901 in accordance with the will of businessman and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel.

