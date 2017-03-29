FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dylan to receive Nobel prize in Stockholm - Swedish Academy
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 29, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 5 months ago

Dylan to receive Nobel prize in Stockholm - Swedish Academy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 29 (Reuters) - Music legend Bob Dylan will receive his Nobel Prize diploma and medal in Stockholm in the next few days where is he due to give a concert this weekend, the secretary of the Nobel Academy said in a blog on Wednesday.

"The good news is that the Swedish Academy and Bob Dylan have decided to meet this weekend," Sara Danius said in a blog post.

"The Academy will then hand over Dylan’s Nobel diploma and the Nobel medal, and congratulate him on the Nobel Prize in Literature."

Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Niklas Pollard

