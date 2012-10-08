FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nobel Literature prize to be announced Oct 11
October 8, 2012

RPT-Nobel Literature prize to be announced Oct 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The 2012 Nobel Literature Prize will be announced at 1100 GMT on Thursday, organisers said, with Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami the bookmakers’ favorite to win the 8 million crown ($1.2 million) award.

Other hotly-tipped names include Bob Dylan, Chinese writer Mo Yan and reclusive U.S. novelist Thomas Pynchon.

Swedish poet Tomas Transtromer won last year, pleasing many in the prize’s homeland which had not celebrated a winner since Eyvind Johnson and Harry Martinson took home the prize in 1974.

Past winners include U.S. writer William Faulkner, France’s Albert Camus and Colombia’s Gabriel Garcia Marquez. The last Japanese writer to win the prize was Kenzaburo Oe in 1984.

The award-giving body The Swedish Academy, which announced the date of the literature prize on Monday, is due to announce the winners of its coveted science prizes this week. ($1 = 6.5846 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

