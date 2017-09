STOCKHOLM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Alice Munro won the Nobel Prize in Literature for being the “master of the contemporary short story,” the award-giving body said on Thursday.

Munro was awarded a prize of 8 million crowns ($1.25 million).

The literature prize is the fourth of this year’s crop of prizes, which were established in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel and awarded for the first time in 1901.