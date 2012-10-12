FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nobel prize will encourage crisis-prone EU - Delors
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 9:50 AM / in 5 years

Nobel prize will encourage crisis-prone EU - Delors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - France’s Jacques Delors, the powerful former European Commission chief, said the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to the European Union on Friday would encourage countries of the bloc to deepen their cooperation despite crises along the way.

“Europe carries on despite the crises. It’s not a long calm river, but it is consolidating,” Delors, who during the 1980s helped create the conditions that would lead to a single market trading zone within Europe, told BFMTV.

“I think all the heads of state and populations will take this award as an encouragement. I am very emotional. The last three decades have been very difficult.”

Delors, 87, was a fierce defender of European integration and often ran up against heads of governments, including Britain’s Margaret Thatcher who vowed to defend British sovereignty against what she saw as incursions from Brussels.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.