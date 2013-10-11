FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chemical weapons watchdog OPCW wins Nobel Peace Prize
October 11, 2013 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

Chemical weapons watchdog OPCW wins Nobel Peace Prize

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which is overseeing the destruction’s of Syria’s arsenal, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

Experts from the Hague-based global chemical weapons watchdog, supported by the United Nations, are working to destroy Syria’s massive chemical weapons stockpile after a sarin gas strike in the suburbs of Damascus killed more than 1,400 people in August.

The $1.25 million prize will be presented in Oslo on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, which has a strong track record leaking the names of winners, reported the OPCW’s victory more than an hour before the official announcement.

