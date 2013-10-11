FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian broadcaster says OPCW to win Nobel Peace Prize
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

Norwegian broadcaster says OPCW to win Nobel Peace Prize

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which is overseeing the destruction’s of Syria’s arsenal, will win the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

Experts from the Hague-based global chemical weapons watchdog, supported by the United Nations, aim to help destroy Syria’s chemical weapons production facilities and weapons-filling equipment by Nov. 1.

Under a Russian-U.S. deal struck last month, Syria’s entire chemicals arms programme is due to be eliminated by mid-2014.

The $1.25 million prize will be announced at 0900 GMT. It will be presented in Oslo on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

NRK has a strong track record reporting winners and last year announced that the EU would win an hour before the official statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.