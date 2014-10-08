Betzig, Moerner, Hell win 2014 Nobel prize for chemistry

STOCKHOLM, Oct 8 (Reuters) - American scientists Eric Betzig and William Moerner and Germany’s Stefan Hell won the 2014 Nobel prize for chemistry for the development of super-resolved fluorescence microscopy, the award-giving body said on Wednesday.

“Their ground-breaking work has brought optical microscopy into the nanodimension,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement awarding the 8 million crown ($1.1 million) prize.

Chemistry was the third of this year’s Nobel prizes. The prize is named after dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel and has been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science, literature and peace in accordance with his will. (1 US dollar = 7.2052 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; writing by Niklas Pollard; editing by Simon Johnson)