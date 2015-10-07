FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DNA scientists win 2015 Nobel Prize for Chemistry
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 7, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

DNA scientists win 2015 Nobel Prize for Chemistry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Tomas Lindahl, the U.S.-based Paul Modrich and Turkish-born Aziz Sancar won the 2015 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for work on mapping how cells repair damaged DNA, the award-giving body said on Wednesday.

“Their work has provided fundamental knowledge of how a living cell functions and is, for instance, used for the development of new cancer treatments,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement awarding the 8 million Swedish crowns ($969,000)

Chemistry was the third of this year’s Nobel prizes. The prize is named after dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel and has been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science, literature and peace in accordance with his will. ($1 = 8.2584 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

