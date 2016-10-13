FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize for Literature
October 13, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 10 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bob Dylan has won the Nobel Prize for Literature "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition," the Swedish Academy said on Thursday in awarding the 8 million Swedish crown ($927,740) prize.

Literature was the last of this year's Nobel prizes to be awarded. The prize is named after dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel and has been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science, literature and peace in accordance with his will.

$1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns Reporting by Mia Shanley, Daniel Dickson and Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
