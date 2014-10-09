FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French Nobel winner: 'Feels like I've written same book for 45 years'
October 9, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

French Nobel winner: 'Feels like I've written same book for 45 years'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - French writer Patrick Modiano, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday, said he felt like he had been writing versions of the same book for 45 years and was eager to understand why he had been chosen for the prize.

“What I am keen to see are the reasons why they chose me ... One can never really be one’s own reader,” Modiano told a news conference. “Even more so because I have the impression of writing the same book for 45 years.”

The writer, who set many of his tales in France under Nazi Occupation during World War Two, said he would dedicate the prize to his Swedish grandson.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Angus MacSwan

