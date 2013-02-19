Nobel Biocare flags difficult 2013 after Q4 net profit drops

ZURICH, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare said it expects difficult conditions this year, after fourth-quarter net profit dropped 16 percent to 11.2 million euros ($14.95 million) amid a sharp fall in sales in Japan.

Nobel, hard hit by a faltering global economy, said it would lift its dividend to 0.20 Swiss francs ($0.22) a share, from 0.15 in 2011.

“Within the next 3 to 5 years, assuming markets improve beyond 2013 to modest mid-single digit growth, Nobel Biocare targets growing at least in line with the market and to improve EBIT margin also continually between 50 to 100 bps per annum at constant exchange rates,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) ($1 = 0.9238 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)