Nobel Biocare Q3 net profit beats poll

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare said it had been able to catch up with peers in the third quarter as it reported better-than-expected net profit.

The company swung to a net profit of 7 million euros ($8.93 million) from a loss of 2.2 million a year ago. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 5.4 million euros.

The company still expects a modest decline in the global dental market for 2012 as high unemployment and a bleak economic outlook hit consumer confidence, it said.