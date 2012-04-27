RPT-UPDATE 2-Nobel Biocare loses share in key Americas market

* Sees 2012 profit in line with 2011

* Q1 net profit 13.7 mln euros vs 12.5 mln forecast

* Shares jump on short-covering (Repeats to additional subscribers)

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare stuck to its cautious outlook on Friday after losing share in the key North and Latin American markets to rivals.

The economic downturn has battered Nobel Biocare as patients put off non-urgent treatment, which is not generally reimbursed by insurers.

The company has suffered more than competitors, as its products are often pitched towards more pricey treatments, and has lost the top spot in the dental implant market to local rival Straumann.

Nobel Biocare beat earnings forecasts for the first time in several quarters on Friday, but some analysts doubted whether it could repeat that performance.

“Although EBIT (core income) is way above expectations it will not be sustainable as the planned investments for sales, innovation and IT are yet to come,” said Vontobel analyst Carla Baenziger.

Weak first-quarter results in the key markets of the Americas and Europe countered an improved performance in the Asia-Pacific region, analysts said.

“The number set signals that Nobel Biocare is not out of the woods yet. Comparing it with the recent numbers of competitors like Straumann but also Biomet, our impression is that Nobel Biocare has lost market share,” Helvea analyst Simon Goetschmann said in a note.

The earnings surprise sent shares in Nobel Biocare up as much as 9 percent in early trading as traders covered short positions. Nobel is one of the Swiss stocks most heavily targeted by short sellers.

First-quarter net profit rose to 13.7 million euros, in contrast to a fall to 12.5 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters’ poll. Sales expressed in euros grew by 2.8 percent thanks to a favourable exchange rate impact.

“At constant exchange rates, Nobel Biocare targets modest revenue growth and an absolute profit from operations in line with 2011,” the company said, adding that growth was expected in the low single digits.

Earlier this week rival Straumann gave a similar growth forecast for 2012.

Vontobel’s Baenziger was also concerned that weak markets were putting downward pressure on Nobel Biocare’s prices.

“We are somewhat worried about the decrease in average selling prices for Nobel’s implants and are looking for more detailed information from management,” she said.

Shares pared gains and traded 4.5 percent higher at 11.18 Swiss francs by 1203 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent higher European healthcare sector index. Straumann was up 2.3 percent.

Straumann’s first-quarter sales, announced earlier this week, slipped as double-digit growth in North America failed to completely offset struggling markets in Europe and Asia.

Noble Biocare is often touted as a takeover target and Chairman Rolf Watter fanned speculation the company might be up for sale, saying in a newspaper interview last month that any offer of 17 to 20 francs per share for the company would have to be put to shareholders. (Reportin by Caroline Copley and Martin de Sa‘Pinto; Editing by Erica Billingham)