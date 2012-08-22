UPDATE 2-Nobel Biocare sees weak dental market for rest of 2012

* Q2 net profit 14 mln euros vs 13.6 mln analyst forecast

* Q2 sales 149 mln euros vs 153 mln in poll

* Expects to achieve 2012 revenue in line with the market

* Shares up 1 pct vs 0.5 pct healthcare sector rise (Adds CEO, analyst quotes, shares)

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Austerity-hit Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare Holding AG ditched its forecasts for global market growth in 2012, warning of a modest decline for the rest of the year as demand falls prey to poor economic conditions.

The economic downturn has caused patients to put off pricey dental work, hurting implant makers like Nobel Biocare and rival Straumann Holding AG which on Tuesday cut its outlook to “flat at best.”

Nobel Biocare, which had forecast the market for its screw-in prosthetic teeth - which can cost thousands of francs apiece - would grow in low single digits in 2012, said it had declined modestly in the first half of the year.

“I would characterise our performance as in line with a bad market,” Chief Executive Richard Laube told an analyst call. “We think the market is down 1 to 2 percent and think it’s going to be about like that in the second half.”

The Zurich-based company, however, stuck to its target for revenue growth in line with the market and absolute profit from operations in line with 2011. It said it would keep a tight control on costs in the weak market environment.

Laube said he had stepped down from the board of computer mouse maker Logitech International SA to concentrate on Nobel Biocare.

Shares in Nobel Biocare, which have fallen from a year’s high of 13.56 francs set in February, were up 1 percent at 9.25 francs by 0811 GMT against a 0.5 percent firmer European healthcare index.

MARKET SHARE

Analysts at banking group Notenstein said the operational improvements and the fact that market share losses had been stopped should be positive for the stock.

“Nobel Biocare must now prove that the company can survive in a difficult market environment and not lose market share again,” the analysts said.

Net profit in the second quarter fell 12 percent to 14 million euros, in line with an average forecast of 13.6 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales reached 149 million euros against an average forecast of 153 million, as demand for its implant systems and its NobelProcera unit lost momentum.

Credit Suisse analyst Christoph Bohli said sales at Nobel Biocare appeared to have contracted less than the market as a whole.

Sales in Europe were down 3.6 percent in the quarter, dragged down by weak market conditions in Sweden, Spain and Italy, where it has high market share. In contrast Straumann’s sales in the region fell 7 percent in local currencies.

Laube said Nobel Biocare had seen solid growth and gained market share in Russia, Britain and France.

Sales in the Americas inched up 1.3 percent in the quarter. The company said promotional offers in North America had made the region more competitive and said formerly solid mid-digit growth had slowed.

In the Asia Pacific region, sales dropped 5.6 percent after a public debate over the safety of dental implants. (Editing by David Cowell and David Holmes)