UPDATE 1-Nobel Biocare profit fall beats estimates
#Basic Materials
April 25, 2013 / 5:45 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Nobel Biocare profit fall beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO comment, growth targets, sector background)

ZURICH, April 25 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare Holding AG said net profit fell 1.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013 as weak markets in Europe and Japan weighed anew on sales of its high-end treatments.

Profit of 13.3 million euros ($17.3 million) compared with an estimate of 11.8 million in a Reuters poll. Sales were 141.5 million euros versus expectations of 141 million.

“We have anticipated a difficult market environment for the start of the year. Within this our performance was on track and we continue to transform Nobel Biocare into a more competitive company,” Chief Executive Richard Laube said in a statement.

Nobel said market conditions for 2013 would remain difficult. It is targeting modest growth in market share and revenue, aiming to grow at least in line with the market over the next 3-5 years.

Swiss rival Straumann, which reports first quarter numbers on April 30, said in February its focus on cutting costs and investments in North America, China and Brazil could improve profit this year even in the slack market.

The dental implant market has been declining as rising unemployment in developed countries pushes consumers to postpone or scrap non-urgent treatment. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto)

