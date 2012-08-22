Nobel Biocare expects weak dental market for rest of year

ZURICH, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare said it expected a modest decline in the global dental implant market for the rest of the year, as it posted second-quarter profit in line with expectations.

In the first half of 2012, markets developed less favourably than anticipated at the beginning of the year,” the Zurich-based company said in a statement.

“For the remainder of 2012, Nobel Biocare anticipates a continuation of the challenging economic circumstances in many countries and expects the market to develop at the same pace as in the first half.”

Net profit in the second quarter fell 12 percent to 14 million euros. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales to fall 14.5 percent to 13.6 million euros.

The economic downturn has caused patients to put off pricey dental work, hurting implant makers Nobel Biocare and Swiss peer Straumann, which on Tuesday cut its growth outlook for the global tooth replacement market to “flat at best.” (Reporting by Caroline Copley)