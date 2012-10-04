Nobel Biocare says Japan slowdown to hit 2012 revenue

ZURICH, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare said on Thursday a third quarter sales shortfall in Japan will hit revenues and profits for the year.

The company said operating profit would be 67 to 70 million euro ($86.4 to 90.3 million) for the full year. Analyst had expectations for 76.15 million euros, according to Reuters data.

Nobel Biocare expects revenue for the full year to fall in the low single digit percentage range at constant foreign exchange rates.

The company said third quarter revenue was 131 million euros, up 2 percent year-on-year in euro terms and down 5.1 percent at constant exchange rates.

The economic downturn has caused patients to put off pricey dental work, hurting implant makers like Nobel Biocare and rival Straumann Holding AG. The firm’s screw-in prosthetic teeth can cost thousands of francs apiece. ($1 = 0.7751 euros) (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto)