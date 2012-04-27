Nobel Biocare Q1 profit beats poll

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare on Friday posted first-quarter net profit of 13.7 million euros, outstripping the 12.5 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters’ poll.

The economic downturn has battered the company as patients put-off non-urgent treatment, which is not generally reimbursed by insurers.

Nobel Biocare has suffered more than rivals as its products are often pitched towards more pricey treatments and has lost it top spot in the dental implant market to local competitor Straumann