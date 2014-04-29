FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nobel Biocare reports rise in sales, sees further growth in 2014
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 29, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

Nobel Biocare reports rise in sales, sees further growth in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare posted a slight rise in revenues on Tuesday and said it expected sales to grow at a low single-digit rate in 2014.

First-quarter sales rose 3 percent at constant exchange rates to 138.8 million euros ($192.16 million), generating net profit of 12.5 million euros, compared to 13.3 million a year earlier.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of 142 million euros and an average net profit of 12.8 million. ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.