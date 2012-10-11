FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese writer Mo Yan wins Nobel prize for literature
October 11, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Chinese writer Mo Yan wins Nobel prize for literature

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chinese writer Mo Yan won the 2012 Nobel prize for literature on Thursday for works which the awarding committee said had qualities of “hallucinatory realism”.

The prize won by the writer is worth 8 million crowns ($1.2 million) and was given by the Swedish Academy.

The literature prize is the fourth of this year’s crop of prizes, which were established in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel and awarded for the first time in 1901. ($1 = 6.5846 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Alistair Scrutton)

