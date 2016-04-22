Noble Corp slashes quarterly dividend

April 22 (Reuters) - Rig contractor Noble Corp slashed its quarterly dividend to 2 cents from 15 cents, the second cut in six months.

A prolonged oil price slump, of more than 60 percent since its peak in 2014, has forced many companies to slash or scrap dividends, lay off employees and cut executive pay.

Noble had earlier in October cut its dividend to 15 cents from 37.5 cents.

Shares of the company were up 5.5 percent at $11.82. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)