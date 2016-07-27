FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Noble Corp revenue rises 13 pct on gain from Freeport settlement
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

Noble Corp revenue rises 13 pct on gain from Freeport settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Rig contractor Noble Corp Plc reported a 12.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a $379 million gain due a settlement after Freeport-McMoRan Inc canceled a contract.

Noble's operating revenue rose to $894.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $793.6 million a year earlier.

Net profit attributable to Noble rose to $322.9 million, or $1.28 per share, from $159 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

