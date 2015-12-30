FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Noble Group CEO says Moody's rating change "unexpected"
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 30, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

Noble Group CEO says Moody's rating change "unexpected"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Noble Group Ltd’s chief executive has written to staff to say the commodity trader’s financials were improving and did not warrant Tuesday’s “unexpected” move by Moody’s Investors Service to downgrade its credit rating to junk status.

“We clearly feel this decision does not reflect the positive ratings impact of the recent Noble Agri (NAL) deal, but rather follows on from their recent lowering of ratings across the entire commodity sector,” Yusuf Alireza said in a letter to employees following the downgrade.

“It seems that Moody’s credit committee were not able to differentiate between an environment that is clearly challenging for upstream players and one that opens up opportunities for an asset light trader like ourselves,” Alireza said in the letter, which was reviewed by Reuters.

Asked to comment, a spokeswoman for Noble referred Reuters to a media statement in which the Singapore-listed company said it has investment grade status with two other ratings agencies, and will work with Moody’s to ensure that Noble’s rating reflects the financial metrics that the company will attain. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Denny Thomas and Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.