a year ago
Noble Energy reports bigger loss, raises 2016 sales vol forecast
August 3, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Noble Energy reports bigger loss, raises 2016 sales vol forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss due to weak oil prices, but raised its full-year forecast for sales volume.

Noble's net loss widened to $315 million, or 73 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $109 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company raised its 2016 sales volume by more than 7 percent to an average of 415,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on a divesture adjusted basis. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

