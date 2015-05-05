FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noble Energy posts loss on low oil prices and charges
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Noble Energy posts loss on low oil prices and charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc swung to a quarterly loss from a year-ago profit, hurt by a steep drop in crude oil prices and $87 million in charges related to commodity derivative losses and asset impairment.

The company reported a net loss of $22 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $200 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 45 percent to $759 million. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
