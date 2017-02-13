Feb 13 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc on Monday reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss, compared with a year earlier, when it incurred an impairment charge of $2.2 billion.

The net loss attributable to Noble narrowed to $252 million, or 59 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.03 billion, or $4.73 per share, a year earlier.

The Houston, Texas-based company's total revenue rose to $1.01 billion from $860 million. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)