Noble Group says approached about potential investment; refutes bond rumours
August 3, 2015 / 12:06 AM / 2 years ago

Noble Group says approached about potential investment; refutes bond rumours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Noble Group’s said a number of parties have approached the company about potential financing and investment options, and that it was refuting rumours that it did not have sufficient funds for a $735 million bond redemption due Aug. 4.

The Singapore-listed commodities trader, which has seen its shares tumble since mid-February amid questions about its accounting practices, said it has readily available cash of well over $1 billion.

Noble also said it decided to bring forward the publication of its second-quarter results and a report by PwC on its accounting practices to Monday Aug. 10.

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

