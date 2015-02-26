FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Noble overstated commodity values by at least $3.8 bln - Iceberg Research
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 26, 2015 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

Noble overstated commodity values by at least $3.8 bln - Iceberg Research

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Noble Group Ltd overstated the value of commodities it holds by at least $3.8 billion, Iceberg Research said in a report on the Asian commodity trading firm’s accounting practices.

“Impairing these fair values dramatically impacts Noble’s performance indicators,” the little-known research firm said on its website on Wednesday, its second report this month raising questions about Noble’s books.

Iceberg released its first analysis on Feb. 15, to which Noble issued a detailed rebuttal.

The company’s shares fell a combined 13 percent in the two trading sessions following the initial report. It has recovered about 1 percent since then.

Noble did not have an immediate comment on the fresh report.

Iceberg Research has in the past declined to comment on its background, analysts and methodology.

Trading in the company’s shares was halted on Thursday morning pending an announcement. Noble is set to report its results later in the day. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Saeed Hasan; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.