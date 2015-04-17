Noble Group chairman Elman rejects improper accounting allegations

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Noble Group Ltd chairman Richard Elman said he rejected all allegations made by previously unknown firm Iceberg Research as inaccurate, unreliable and misleading, in his first public comments on the issue.

Nothing that Noble has done has violated rules, Elman said at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Singapore on Friday, which Reuters attended. “We consider the Iceberg matter finished.”

Shares in Noble, one of Asia’s biggest commodities traders, have slumped by as much as 32 percent, or S$2.56 billion ($1.9 billion), since mid-February after Iceberg Research alleged Noble had inflated asset values by billions of dollars through aggressive accounting. Noble has rejected the allegations. ($1 = 1.3542 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)