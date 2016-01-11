FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noble Group chairman increases stake in company after S&P downgrade
January 11, 2016 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Noble Group chairman increases stake in company after S&P downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Noble Group’s chairman Richard Elman raised his stake in Asia’s biggest commodities trader slightly on Friday, as a downgrade of its credit rating to junk by Standard & Poor’s a day before drove its shares down by as much as 12 percent.

Elman, Noble’s founder and biggest shareholder, held 22.1 percent stake in the company, up from just below 22 percent, after paying S$3.18 million ($2.2 million) for 10 million shares via the market, the company said in a statement on Monday.

S&P cut its credit rating on Noble on Thursday, which followed a similar downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service a week earlier.

Noble’s shares fell 7 percent on Monday to S$0.315, and are down more than 20 percent so far this year, following a 65 percent tumble in 2015, after its accounting policies were attacked and amid the slump in commodities prices.

Elman, in 2015 too, bought shares of the company. ($1 = 1.4388 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

