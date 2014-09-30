FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noble Group shares slide; CIC aims to sell a 4.5 pct stake
September 30, 2014

Noble Group shares slide; CIC aims to sell a 4.5 pct stake

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble Group tumbled to their lowest level in more than four months after a term sheet showed China Investment Corp is planning to sell part of its stake in the company.

CIC, a Chinese sovereign wealth fund, is seeking to raise as much as S$405 million ($318 million) by selling 300 million shares, equivalent to a 4.5 percent stake in Noble.

Noble’s stock dropped as much as 9 percent to S$1.27 in early morning trade. (1 US dollar = 1.2731 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

