Noble Group says chairman Elman steps down from 2 board committees
September 23, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Noble Group says chairman Elman steps down from 2 board committees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble Group Ltd said on Wednesday its chairman Richard Elman has stepped down from two board committees.

Elman has stepped down as a member of the audit committee and the nominating committee, Noble in a statement.

Two independent directors have been appointed to head two other committees that oversee remuneration and options as well as corporate social responsibility and government relations. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

