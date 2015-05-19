Noble Group says closes $2.3 bln loan facilities

SINGAPORE, May 19 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble Group Ltd said on Tuesday it had recently closed $2.3 billion worth of syndicated revolving loan facilities.

The Hong Kong-based company, which has come under attack from a little-known research outfit and a short-seller for its accounting practices, said 35 banks took part in the loans. The lead arrangers included Australia New Zealand Banking Group Ltd , Bank of America, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ and Citigroup Global Markets Asia.

The loan facilities comprise a 364-day revolving credit facility and a three-year revolving facility, priced at 85 bps margin and 95 bps margin respectively, Noble said in a statement.

The attacks by Iceberg Research, which began mid-February, and short seller Muddy Waters have driven down Noble’s shares by as much as 32 percent in the past two months.

Noble, one of Asia’s biggest commodity traders, has rejected allegations from Iceberg Research that it had inflated assets by billions of dollars through aggressive accounting. Earlier this month, it provided more disclosure about its fair value accounting after reporting a decline in quarterly profit.