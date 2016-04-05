FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noble Group launches $1 bln loan facility - sources
April 5, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Noble Group launches $1 bln loan facility - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - Noble Group will have to fork out more than double in interest margin on a $1 billion unsecured loan it is raising with banks, as a fall out of the credit rating downgrade the commodity trader has faced, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The company has launched a 364-day revolving credit facility, which will pay an interest margin of 225 basis points over LIBOR compared with 85 basis points interest margin for last year’s one-year $1.1 billion loan, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the information is not public.

The loan comes on top of a $2.5 billion secured financing that Noble is seeking in the United States from its lenders and will help it to partially repay its debt maturing in May.

Loss-making Noble has mandated eight banks including Societe Generale, MUFG, HSBC and DBS as lead arangers, the sources said.

Noble, HSBC and Societe General declined comment. Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) and DBS had no immediate response. (Reporting by Chien Mi Wong of LPC and Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE; Editing by Denny Thomas and Himani Sarkar)

