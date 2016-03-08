FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noble Group seeks $2.5 bln in borrowing base facility - Bloomberg
March 8, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

Noble Group seeks $2.5 bln in borrowing base facility - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble Group Ltd is seeking $2.5 billion in a borrowing base facility guaranteed by oil, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the deal.

The borrowing base facility can potentially be increased to $3.25 billion if commodity prices rise over the next year, according to the report. (bloom.bg/21WGRkT)

At the same time, Noble is still seeking to refinance a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the talks.

Noble was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

