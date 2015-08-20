Noble Group to discuss move to secured financing with banks - report

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Noble Group, Asia’s biggest commodity trader, is in discussions with some of its lenders about raising secured credit lines to increase its liquidity, according to a Bloomberg report published in Singapore’s Business Times.

The discussions are preliminary and could end without a deal, the Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, said. (bit.ly/1Po3EM0)

The Singapore-listed company’s share rose as much as 4.4 percent on Tuesday after its chief executive said it was open to selling core businesses, as it tries to rebuild confidence following a damaging accounting dispute.

Last week, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Noble is considering issuing a convertible note to a strategic investor, one of several steps the company is assessing to revive investor confidence after a damaging accounting dispute.

Noble hit the spotlight in February when blogger Iceberg Research alleged the company was inflating its assets by billions of dollars by not fairly representing the value of its commodity contracts.

Noble could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)