FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Noble Group to discuss move to secured financing with banks - report
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

Noble Group to discuss move to secured financing with banks - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Noble Group, Asia’s biggest commodity trader, is in discussions with some of its lenders about raising secured credit lines to increase its liquidity, according to a Bloomberg report published in Singapore’s Business Times.

The discussions are preliminary and could end without a deal, the Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, said. (bit.ly/1Po3EM0)

The Singapore-listed company’s share rose as much as 4.4 percent on Tuesday after its chief executive said it was open to selling core businesses, as it tries to rebuild confidence following a damaging accounting dispute.

Last week, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Noble is considering issuing a convertible note to a strategic investor, one of several steps the company is assessing to revive investor confidence after a damaging accounting dispute.

Noble hit the spotlight in February when blogger Iceberg Research alleged the company was inflating its assets by billions of dollars by not fairly representing the value of its commodity contracts.

Noble could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.