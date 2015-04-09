FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Muddy Waters says has short position on Noble Group; shares fall
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 9, 2015 / 3:30 AM / 2 years ago

Muddy Waters says has short position on Noble Group; shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Investment research firm Muddy Waters said on Thursday it had a short position on Noble Group, which has denied claims of improper accounting made by Iceberg Research, an obscure research group.

“Muddy Waters is short Noble Group Ltd. Noble seems to exist solely to borrow and burn cash,” Muddy Waters said in a report titled “Noble’s accounting: Fueling the cash-burning fires”.

There was no immediate response from Noble on the report by Muddy Waters.

Shares in Noble turned negative and were down 4.4 percent after news of the report. Last month, Noble asked a court to ban an ex-analyst and a firm he is associated with from publishing what it said was false information, after a slew of reports from Iceberg hit Noble’s shares. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga, Rujun Shen and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.