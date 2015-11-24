FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P's places Noble Group ratings on credit watch negative
November 24, 2015

S&P's places Noble Group ratings on credit watch negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s said on Tuesday it had placed the ratings of commodities trader Noble Group under review for a possible downgrade due to its weakened liquidity position.

“The CreditWatch action reflects our view that Noble’s liquidity and financial leverage have weakened and breached levels that we consider appropriate for the current rating,” the agency said. “However, management’s commitment to raise new capital could support the company’s credit profile.”

The rating agency said it would make a decision on a possible downgrade in three months. Noble’s long-term corporate credit rating is currently at BBB-. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Lisa Jucca; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

