UPDATE 2-S&P warns of possible junk status for Noble Group debt

* Downgrade would relegate Noble bonds to junk status

* Follows Moody’s warning of similar action last week

* Bonds trading at levels considered junk (Adds comment from Noble spokesman, bond market concerns)

By Umesh Desai

HONG KONG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s warned on Tuesday it may cut Noble Group’s credit ratings, which would take the ratings to junk status, citing worries about the commodities trader’s weakened liquidity and leverage positions.

It follows Moody’s Investors’ Service in flagging a possible drop to junk grade, underscoring bond market concerns about pressure on Noble’s cash flows and its share buyback strategy after the firm was accused this year of inflating the value of its assets.

The company’s bonds are currently trading at levels considered junk, quoted in the market in price terms rather than in spread terms that are used for investment-grade debt.

Its perpetual bond is trading at around 57 cents on the dollar, down by five points this month, after being issued at par in June last year.

S&P highlighted the decline in Noble’s liquid inventory and the strength of its credit lines during the third quarter, linking the deterioration to the fall in commodities prices.

But it added that management’s commitment to raise at least $500 million in new capital could help restore Noble’s liquidity position and financial leverage, and would be key to maintaining its current rating.

In response, the Singapore-listed firm reiterated that it aims to raise capital through asset sales and strategic partnerships.

“We are confident that these transactions will result in us retaining our investment grade rating,” a spokesman said in emailed comments. Noble would continue to generate positive operating cash flow, cut leverage and control costs, he added.

Noble has been under intense scrutiny since February when blogger Iceberg Research alleged the company was inflating its assets by billions of dollars by not fairly representing the value of its commodity contracts. The company has rejected the claims.

Noble has embarked on share buybacks, which have supported its shares, but credit analysts have questioned the practice at a time when the company’s cash flows are under pressure.

Strains on liquidity and worries about a possible default on debt have resulted in an inverted credit default swaps (CDS) curve for Noble, where the cost of insurance against default for short-term debt is higher than longer-term protection.

S&P will decide whether to cut its BBB-minus rating in three months. In contrast to S&P and Moody‘s, Fitch this month affirmed its BBB-minus rating with a stable outlook.

Noble shares were down 2.4 percent on Tuesday, and have fallen to a third of the level they were at before Iceberg’s allegations surfaced. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto and Lisa Jucca; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Edwina Gibbs)