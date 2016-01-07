FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts Noble Group rating to junk, cites liquidity concerns
#Basic Materials
January 7, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

S&P cuts Noble Group rating to junk, cites liquidity concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s cut its investment credit rating on Noble Group Ltd to junk on Thursday, just a week after Moody’s Investors Service also cut the rating of Asia’s biggest commodity trader to junk status.

S&P lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on the Hong Kong-based company to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-'.

S&P said “the current depressed commodities markets and heightened risk aversion by lenders could complicate the company’s fund raising plans for the next few months.”

Noble said the rating change is not expected to have a material impact on its operations.

“To date, the increased collateral calls have been immaterial and below the previously indicated range of $100 million to $200 million,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Alexander Smith)

