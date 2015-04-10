FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noble Group rejects Muddy Waters allegations, says balance sheet strong
April 10, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

Noble Group rejects Muddy Waters allegations, says balance sheet strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Noble Group said on Friday that it rejected allegations by U.S.-based short seller Muddy Waters, which attacked the Singapore-listed company’s accounting and said it existed to “borrow and burn cash”.

Noble, whose shares fell as much as 9.3 percent on Thursday after Muddy Waters unveiled a short position in the company, said its balance sheet had never been stronger or more liquid.

The Hong Kong-based commodity trader had already been under fire from a little-known research outfit, Iceberg Research, for its accounting policies.

“We categorically reject their allegations as inaccurate, unreliable and misleading,” Noble said in a detailed statement regarding Muddy Waters’ report. It addressed several of the issues raised by the report, including the sustainability of its debt levels and whether it misled investors or manipulated accounting.

Noble had also rejected Iceberg Research’s allegations. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
