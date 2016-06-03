FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noble Group to raise $500 mln in rights issue, chairman plans to step down
June 3, 2016 / 12:56 AM / a year ago

Noble Group to raise $500 mln in rights issue, chairman plans to step down

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Noble Group said it is raising $500 million in a fully underwritten rights issue and its chairman and biggest shareholder Richard Elman will step down within 12 months, as the company struggles with weak markets and the fallout from an accounting dispute.

“The rights issue has been proposed to form part of the company’s ongoing and prudent balance sheet management and further enhance the financial flexibility of the group,” the Singapore-listed commodity trader said in a statement on Friday.

The rights issue will be supported by Elman and China Investment Corp, an existing investor. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

