Noble Group 9-month profit falls 48 pct on metals losses
November 12, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Noble Group 9-month profit falls 48 pct on metals losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Noble Group reported a 48 percent drop in nine-month net profit, hit by a loss in its metals and mining division and losses on joint ventures and associates, especially its agricultural arm.

Noble, Asia’s biggest commodity company, which is trying to boost investor confidence after a bruising accounting dispute, said it was on track to slash capital expenditure and cut costs.

“Our year end target of positive cash flow has been achieved early with net cash flow generated by operations in the three months ended 30 September 2015 of $318 million, and net debt fell by $155 million in the same period,” CEO Yusuf Alireza said in a statement.

Noble said group net profit for the nine months to Sept 30 fell to $194 million from $372 million in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
