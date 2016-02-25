FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Noble Group posts first annual loss in two decades, flags refinancing
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 25, 2016 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Noble Group posts first annual loss in two decades, flags refinancing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Noble Group reported its first annual loss in nearly 20 years on Thursday, battered by a $1.2 billion writedown on weak coal prices, and said it expects to successfully refinance its revolving credit facility.

Noble, one of the biggest traders of commodities from coal to iron ore to oil, is trying to boost investor confidence after a bruising accounting dispute.

It said it will revert to its core strategy of being an asset-light physical merchant and diversify away from its historical reliance on industrial commodities.

Noble swung to a net loss of $1.67 billion for the year to Dec. 31 versus a profit of $132 million a year earlier on a 22 percent fall in revenue. Net profit from its underlying businesses more than halved to $244 million.

"We have self evidently advanced our key strategic objectives over the last three years despite a very difficult external environment," CEO Yusuf Alireza, who has fought back by selling assets, cutting business units and trimming debt, said in a statement. (bit.ly/1VGhqwZ)

The company had warned of the full-year loss two days ago. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.