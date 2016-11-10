FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noble Group reports Q3 net loss, flags debt reduction
November 10, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 10 months ago

Noble Group reports Q3 net loss, flags debt reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Noble Group slumped to its second consecutive quarterly loss as its business was impacted by a wide-ranging restructuring aimed at shoring up liquidity and investor confidence.

The company reported third quarter net loss of $28.1 million in July-September from a profit of $24.7 million a year ago. Net debt to capital fell to 46.7 percent from 53.7 percent as of June 30, 2016.

"Business rationalization continues in various parts of the group as we close or curtail certain activities to focus on our core franchises," Singapore-listed Noble said in statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

