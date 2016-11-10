FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Noble Group reports Q3 net loss, flags debt reduction
November 10, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Noble Group reports Q3 net loss, flags debt reduction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of restructuring, energy coal business)

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Noble Group slumped to its second consecutive quarterly loss as its business was impacted by a wide-ranging restructuring aimed at shoring up liquidity and investor confidence.

The company reported a third-quarter net loss of $28.1 million in the July to September period versus a profit of $24.7 million a year ago. Net debt to capital fell to 46.7 percent from 53.7 percent as of June 30, 2016.

"Businesses continue to manage for liquidity impacting overall profitability," Singapore-listed Noble said in statement on Thursday.

Noble's energy coal business showed some improvement, the company said. "The price rally contributed to stronger profitability into the end of September and, coupled with our access to and position in our key markets, is expected to support performance."

Noble's CEO Yusuf Alireza, a former Goldman Sachs Asia co-head, quit unexpectedly in May after steering the company to secure $3 billion in credit facilities, and within days it announced a $500 million cash call.

Noble's shares have lost about two-thirds of their value since Feb 2015 in a weak commodities market and after its accounts were questioned by Iceberg Research. Noble stood by its financials. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
