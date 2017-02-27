FULL TEXT-CERAWEEK-Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih's speech
March 7 The following is the full text of a speech by Saudi Khalid Al-Falih, minister for energy, industry and mineral resources of Saudi Arabia at CERAWeek in Houston on Tuesday.
SINGAPORE Feb 27 Noble Group Ltd reported a full year profit of $8.7 million in the year ending December 2016 versus a huge loss in the previous year when the Singapore-listed commodities trader restructured its business operations.
The Hong Kong-headquartered company is slowly recovering after the restructuring, cutting debt and boosting liquidity amid a long-term downtrend in commodity prices. In 2015, it reported a loss of $1.67 billion, its first in nearly two decades.
"Management continues to pursue the same goals that we laid out previously - to rationalise low return or loss making businesses while devoting resources to those core businesses in which we have a competitive advantage and where we expect to see continued strong returns over a cycle," Noble said in a statement on Monday.
Noble's revenue declined 30 percent to $46.5 billion last year. In line with the company's efforts to cut leverage, net debt to capital fell to 42 percent from 55 percent a year ago.
Noble's troubles started two years ago when its accounts were questioned by Iceberg Research, sparking a dramatic collapse in its share price and ratings agency downgrades, forcing a sale of its assets and a fund raising to allay financing worries in a brutal commodities market. Noble has stood by its accounts. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
LONDON, March 7 Oil industry costs are notoriously pro-cyclical, which is one of the main reasons for the pattern of boom and bust that has afflicted in the industry from the beginning.
HOUSTON, March 7 Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Tuesday that oil market fundamentals were improving as an agreement to curb supply by OPEC and non-OPEC producers took effect.