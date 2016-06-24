Shareholders approve Noble Group's over $500 mln rights issue

SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Noble Group said on Friday its shareholders approved the commodities trader's plan to raise more than $500 million in a share issue.

Through the deeply discounted share issue, the firm is seeking to strengthen its balance sheet amid weak markets and the fallout from an accounting dispute.

Noble is raising S$718.9 million ($528.25 million) in a one-for-one rights issue priced at 11 Singapore cents each. Chairman Richard Elman is taking up 9.6 percent of the new shares, while sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) is taking up its full entitlement.

Last week, Standard and Poor's cut Noble's credit rating deeper into junk status. ($1 = 1.3609 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)