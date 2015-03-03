RPT-Fund manager Invesco trims stake in Noble Group

(Repeats to attach alerts to story)

SINGAPORE, March 3 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd and its subsidiaries have trimmed their voting power in Noble Group Ltd to under 5 percent, and ceased being a substantial shareholder in the commodity trader, Noble Group said on Tuesday.

Invesco and its subsidiaries disposed more than 7.6 million shares on Feb. 27 in the market, reducing their percentage of total voting shares to 4.92 percent from 5.03 percent previously, the company said.